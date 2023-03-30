Cold Facts Catching Up With Government Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 30 March 2023 .

The GSD have expressed their satisfaction with the recent announcement of tender awards for affordable housing projects but has highlighted the delays that have occurred throughout the process.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD welcomes the now very much long overdue announcement of the tender awards with respect to the affordable housing projects but persists in its observations that the huge and significant delays are unacceptable.

These projects have been used for electoral purposes in 3 consecutive elections with the Government making announcements about them in 2015, 2017, 2019 and now that we are at the doors of the 2023 election.

The difference is that the bare and cold facts eventually catch up with you and purchasers’ patience has quite justifiably run out.

With Government finances under pressure it is also of serious concern that all projects are the subject of increased construction costs, with Hassan Centenary running at an excess now of £30M and the others also the subject of significant increases.

Damon Bossino, the shadow Minister for Housing said: “Despite the attempt at gloss with the now tiresome and oft repeated audit of the number of houses expected to be delivered, the reality is that many families are facing the prospect of all the flats being heavily delayed by many years. This has an impact not just on these families but on future generations who face an uncertain future as there are no further developments in the horizon. A lost generation indeed.”





