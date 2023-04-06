GSD Concerned About OS 35 Oil Spillage

Written by YGTV Team on 06 April 2023 .

The GSD has issued a statement highlighting their concern over the oil spillage as a result of the shifting of the OS 35.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

“The immediate worry is to our environment and the fact that we are entering the Easter break when there was expected to be increased use of our beaches which is already somewhat curtailed by the ongoing works at Eastern beach.” Said Damon Bossino.

The Government’s recent statements included the one in which it was stated that the Gibraltar Port would be heightening its environmental monitoring during the period that the boom was removed earlier this week.

The GSD asks why this particular spillage was not avoided and asks further that the Government provide details as to when it considers that the oil will be removed to ensure the least possible environmental damage to our beaches and surrounding areas.

The GSD will continue to monitor developments.





