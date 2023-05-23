GSLP Host AGM

Written by YGTV Team on 23 May 2023 .

On Monday, the GSLP held its annual meeting at John Mackintosh Hall theatre. This was the party’s 45th AGM - the party has been in existence for 47 years, but two AGMs were not held because of Covid restrictions.

A party statement continued: “The meeting was well supported by party members who filled the auditorium and the dress circle.



“In the Agenda were the usual addresses by the Party Chairman and Party Leader, the election of Executive Committee members and three motions for consideration by the AGM.



“As is customary in the GSLP AGMs, the first action of those attending is to hold a minute’s silence in memory of those party members who have passed away since the last annual meeting.



“Party Chairman Pepe Baldachino then gave his address and stood down from the chair while the elections were being held as he was up for election as an Executive member.



“Eleven members had put their names forward for election. There were six vacancies in the Executive five for those whose two-year term was up and one for a recent resignation. Five would be elected for the normal two years and one for one year.



“All candidates gave an address, explaining their reasons for standing and why they should be elected to the Party Executive. The ballot papers were distributed and collected when completed and the counting staff and supervisors went to the counting room.



“While the count was on going, the meeting continued with the agenda. A Party Political Broadcast (PPB) video, prepared by the GSLY, was projected to the delight of those present. The PPB will be shown on GBC soon.



“Three motions were then presented and passed by the meeting.



Motion 1



“This AGM notes the fact that last year’s public finance motion was placed on the record in Parliament reflecting the commitment of the Party to restoring financial stability, it welcomes and fully supports the ongoing efforts of the Government to deliver higher revenue and constrain recurrent costs and looks forward to the early restoration of the golden rule on public finance by delivering a recurrent revenue surplus.



Proposed by Albert Borrell. Seconded by Sir Joe Bossano.



Motion 2



“This AGM welcome the continued support being provided to Gibraltar Community Care of £7 million a year, in spite of the constraints on recurrent public expenditure, reaffirms the commitment to upholding the independence and financial security of the charity and calls on the Government to increase its contribution, once the financial stability is restored and the public finances move into surplus.



Proposed by Pat Orfila. Seconded by Fabian Picardo.



Motion 3



“This AGM welcome the initiative of a local charity to provide home ownership for pensioners, at below market value, in partnership with the National Economic Plan, and fully supports the participation of the Gibraltar Savings Bank in providing funds for this and other projects in the National Economic Plan, as required by the 2019 party election manifesto, and in the process, increasing the reserves of the bank, which provides the National Rainy Day Fund.



Proposed by Pepe Baldachino. Seconded by Samantha Sacramento.



“Following the motions, the results of the Executive Elections were announced. Pepe Baldachino, Allan Asquez and Jared Negron were re-elected and Abdul Ratali, Said Ghabraoui and Joelle Baglietto were the newcomers.



“The final item in the agenda was the address from the Party Leader, Fabian Picardo. The address was received with enthusiasm and cheers from those present who were enthused with what was said, especially with this being an election year.”



