Craig Sacarello And Erika Pozo Join GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 16 August 2023 .

The GSD has announced that Craig Sacarello and Erika Pozo have joined the GSD.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Craig is a well-established local businessman with degrees in Business Economics and Law and long experience in the Gibraltar market. He is a former Vice Chairman of the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses. Craig is also passionate about his charitable and voluntary work, in particular Research into Childhood Cancer which he chairs. Erika is a Chartered Accountant specialising in business turnaround and restructuring working as a Director in a leading Global advisory firm. She has a long-standing career in the UK motor insurance market and is also recognised as a practitioner in Bermuda. Erika has also recently founded the Gibraltar Women’s Insurance Network which aims to promote the local insurance market.

They were both high profile former members of TG and general election candidates in 2019.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “We are delighted to welcome individuals of the calibre of Craig and Erika to the Party. They will further strengthen our GSD team ahead of the next election. I am really pleased that they will bring their talents, skills and experience to the GSD and will work to deliver change with us later this year. They will join an already diverse, reenergised and experienced team. We are ready for Government. The GSD as a force for change is going from strength to strength and is attracting growing support from all sectors of Gibraltar. For many people the next election cannot come soon enough.”

Craig Sacarello said: “I am delighted to be joining Keith and the GSD together with Erika. I believe, that come election time, we will have the right team and mix, ready to embrace the wide range of challenges that Gibraltar faces in the years and decades to come.

We are acutely aware of the community’s concerns over our financial security, job prospects, housing issues and opportunities for our youth, among others. We relish the opportunity to represent our community and deliver a brighter, fairer and more secure future for everyone.”

Erika Pozo said: “It is with great excitement that I join the ranks of the GSD alongside my former colleague and friend. My decision to join the GSD has been based on my belief that the party is now the only credible vehicle for change in Gibraltar. The ‘new-look GSD’ has, I believe, all of the necessary components to build a better future vision for Gibraltar. Now more than ever, we need an open and transparent Government, that will develop Gibraltar for the Gibraltarians in an economically & environmentally sustainable way.

My beliefs for change revolve around creating a more equal and just society. I firmly believe in opportunities for all regardless of their background, social class or circumstances. With the election date looming upon us, Gibraltar’s people will have their chance to cast their vote and decide for themselves if they want change. I look forward to working with the new revitalised team in the run up to election day!”





