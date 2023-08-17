GSD Congratulates A Level Students On Their Results

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2023 .

The GSD congratulates all students who obtained their desired A level results today.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Students rightly deserve to be supported as they now embark onto taking decisions which will influence their lives whether they’re opt to continue into Higher Education or embark upon employments opportunities.

A special mention must be made in favour of students’ immediate family and their teachers for the support and encouragement offered to them so far in their lives.

Shadow Minister for Education, Edwin Reyes, added: The GSD encourages students wishing to pursue further studies and recommends that they follow courses which they will enjoy and also be beneficial in respect for future careers they may have in mind.





