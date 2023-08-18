GSD Says Government Street Art Response “Is A Reflection Of Nervousness”

Written by YGTV Team on 18 August 2023 .

The GSD has this evening said that the Chief Minister’s response to the recent Ince’s Hall street art debate is “as pathetic, as it is immature.” The party says that to “hark back” to apparent failings of the GSD in office of now more than two decades ago, “is a reflection of his nervousness as we near the date of the election.”

A statement continued: “The GSD will not allow the Chief Minister or his government to create a nonsensical sideshow in order to deflect from the basic fact that they have presided over a waste of taxpayers‘ money in respect of the Ince’s Hall mural - a wall which was painted by a supposedly world famous Banksy type of artist who obviously persuaded the Chief Minister into parting with £20,000 of our money.

“If there is any reflection to be had it has to come from the Chief Minister himself who has presided over a government which has been responsible for now in excess of a £30 million overspend In relation to the Hassan Centenary Terrace housing development, to name but another example of financial profligacy.”

Damon Bossino said: “The Chief Minister should do some reflection himself, and apologise to the people of Gibraltar for exercising bad judgment in what is undeniably a waste of taxpayers’ money in relation to the Ince’s Hall mural and other matters.

“Financial prudence is certainly not something he will be remembered for.”