Together Gibraltar Urges Government To Improve Transparency Of The Development Planning Commission

Written by YGTV Team on 24 August 2023 .

A statement from Together Gibraltar regarding the DPC follows below:

With public confidence in governmental transparency at an all-time low, we must champion democratic practices such as the development planning commissions meetings. The government’s recent statement about keeping meetings of the DPC online has raised concerns about the transparency of the process.

Gibraltarians are increasingly wary about the number and quality of construction projects taking place. Together Gibraltar keeps hearing from members of the public increasingly concerned about the impacts which new developments are having on the areas in which they live, and on the direction these are taking Gibraltar more broadly. Together Gibraltar are confident that more public participation would alleviate concerns about Gibraltar becoming a concrete jungle and help maintain our quality of life.

While Together Gibraltar understands the benefits of keeping these meetings online, the government should do more to improve the transparency of these meetings, and ensure that anyone not computer literate can still be included in the process. The government should commit to saving the recordings and providing details of the objections process and how members of the public can have a say.

Together Gibraltar calls on the government to commit to ending their ministerial representation at the DPC and allowing the experts on the commission to make decisions, free of political pressures. Ministerial representation can create a conflict of interest as government ministers are often involved with the developers who bring proposals to the commission.

Gibraltar's land is our most precious resource. Developers worldwide are being made to recognise the importance of aligning their projects with local communities,

ensuring harmony with the environment, heritage, and the needs of our community. Gibraltar's size and rich heritage only amplify the necessity for public involvement.





