There Will Be No TG - GSD Alliance

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2023 .

Together Gibraltar says it acknowledges that the GSD have decided to forgo an alliance.

A statement continued: “This is a move we believe represents the GSD deciding to keep competing for seats in opposition, rather than uniting to try and form a government. The parties have been in talks for a number of months but these ended on Monday with GSD leader Keith Azopardi unable to secure the support of the GSD executive.

“There are many respectable voices within the GSD who we looked forward to working with, but it seems that too many in the party want to continue to fumble in disarray.

For its part, Together Gibraltar remains committed to fighting for representation in parliament and beyond. We highlight the remarkable work done by Marlene Hassan Nahon, even as a lone TG MP. Her contributions to public debate and the hundreds of individuals she has helped, show the importance of having more principled representatives in parliament. We hope that we can build on her tireless work and give Gibraltar an opposition that is effective and consistent—something the GSD has failed to deliver.

“Creating a genuine political change is tough going, but looking at Gibraltar’s history, we know it can be done. Together Gibraltar are excited to keep moving forward as a party driven by our principles. If you are someone who thinks politics should be more open, someone who values sustainability, equality and greater opportunities for all Gibraltarians, Together Gibraltar will always have a place for you.”