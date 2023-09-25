GSLP-Libs Say GSD’s Daniella Tilbury's Claims of Humility, Integrity and Transparency are “Absolutely Outrageous”

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2023 .

The GSLP Liberals have reacted to the recent claims made by Ms Daniella Tilbury, GSD election candidate, during her appearance on GBC Viewpoint last week in which she professed her belief in introducing humility, integrity and transparency into our politics.

On the GBC Viewpoint of 21st September 2023, Ms Tilbury said:

“I think we need to bring some humility to politics. We need to not only check our facts and understand the evidence to make our own decisions, we need to talk to people. And I think there's been a real division between Governments making their own decisions and then communicating it to people rather than creating spaces for people to have voices, for people to shape what happens in our communities".

Additionally, Ms Tilbury also said this:

“One of the key things that I think we hold is the need for integrity and accountability in government and, you know, and transparency. You know, we all stand for that. We all put up the hands to be accountable because I think that one of the key things is that you need to show what you're doing, and you need to be accountable for what you're doing. You need to admit when you make mistakes, you need to express what you're seeking to do”.

The GSLP Liberals say it is their responsibility to "shed light on the stark contrast between Ms Tilbury's words and her actions during her tenure as Vice Chancellor of the Gibraltar University.”

A statement continued:

“During her time as Vice Chancellor Ms Tilbury managed to accumulate a staggering telephone bill of on the region of £100,000 in a SINGLE month relating to one trip. Thus ultimately had to be funded by the taxpayer.

"This behaviour raises serious questions about her commitment to fiscal responsibility and financial transparency.

“While we acknowledge that leadership roles often entail substantial expenses, this level of expenditure warrants a thorough explanation to the taxpayer, especially given Ms Tilbury's newfound commitment to transparency.

“Additionally, Ms Tilbury thereafter, and also whilst at the University, attempted to create a position for her husband with a salary of £98,000, despite explicit instructions not to do so given the obvious conflict of interest it would give rise to.

“This action by Ms Tilbury undermined the principles of fairness and equity within the University and goes against the very concept of humility that she now claims to uphold.

“The electorate will be able to evaluate whether Ms Tilbury's promises of transparency, integrity and humility align with her past actions.

“One of the most alarming aspects of her time as Vice Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar was the de facto uprising by her own staff at the University who felt compelled to consider going on strike due to behaviour. They communicated to the government that they felt bullied by her in every intervention.

“These allegations paint a picture of a candidate for election who failed to create a respectful working environment, casting a long shadow over her newly professed commitment to humility.

“The GSLP Liberals believe in holding those standing for public office accountable for their actions and words.

“The GSLP Liberals therefore call on Ms Tilbury to provide a detailed explanation for her actions as Vice Chancellor of Gibraltar University ahead of polling day.”