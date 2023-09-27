GSLP-Libs: “GSD’s Edwin Reyes Needs to Check his Facts Before Making Public Statements”

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2023 .

Responding to what it has described as “nonsensical comments” made by the GSD’s Edwin Reyes during his Party Political Broadcast aired on GBC last night, the GSLP Liberals say they “firmly reject” his claims and would like to set the record straight regarding its “achievements in education, specifically for those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities."

A statement continued:

“Last night, Mr Reyes said this:

“Welcome as the new school buildings are, we must now ask, have we equally invested in provision and availability for students with special education needs and disabilities?”

Given Mr Reyes’ question, the GSLP Liberals would like to answer as follows:

• The GSLP Liberals have built TEN new schools in just twelve years.

• GSD built ZERO new schools in almost 16 years.

• GSD promised to build a new GFA stadium and ruled out building a new St Martins School

• GSLP Liberals built a new St Martins School with state of the art resources.

• In 2011, GSD left us with 4 LSF facilities across Gibraltar. GSLP has increased LSF provision drastically across schools with more to follow.

“From the twelve schools we have built, one, in particular, shines as a symbol of our commitment to inclusivity and a brighter future for all students. Our new St Martins School is a magnificent establishment and is specifically designed to cater to children with special educational needs and disabilities. This facility represents a revolutionary leap forward from the third-world facilities in education that the GSD Government that Mr Azopardi and Mr Reyes were part of left us.

“Additionally, the public will never forget that in 2015, the GSD committed to build a taxpayer-funded GFA stadium instead of a new St Martins school. This was confirmed by the then Leader of the GSD during a 2015 election Question and Answer session LIVE from the John Macintosh Hall. The GSLP Liberals' commitment to building St Martins School was rooted in a genuine desire to provide the best possible education and support to students with special educational needs and disabilities and we are committed to further expanding the school if we are re-elected into Government.

“It is evident that Mr Reyes is out of touch with the realities of our education system and is attempting to mislead the public with baseless claims.

“Our commitment to education and inclusivity is unmatched and the GSLP Liberals will continue to work diligently to ensure a brighter future for all our students.”