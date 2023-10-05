Robert Vasquez Comments On GBC-Chronicle Opinion Poll Results

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2023 .

Below follows a statement from Robert Vasquez:

Well, the results of the opinion poll are out, and it still shows that there is everything to play for still. The GSD and GSLP-Liberals are neck and neck, with the GSD slightly ahead.

The shock for Fabian Picardo, and for Sir Joe Bossano, who does not get elected must be huge. Let us see if the GSLP-Liberals will rev up their election engines now.

I am at the bottom of the pile. I will not be unmotivated by the result, however. The only poll that counts is on polling day itself. I intend to continue my campaign. Additionally I sincerely believe my overall input has very effective influence on what the two parties say and do.

I will persist after the election with my blog Llanito World. I will keep a keen eye on whoever forms government keeping its word.





