GSLP Liberals Report Manifestoes Vandalisation Of Manifestoes

Written by YGTV Team on 09 October 2023 .

Over the weekend the GSLP LIBS published evidence of the vandalisation of GSLP Liberals manifestoes.

A statement from the GSLP LIBS follows below:

The election agents and campaign managers of the GSLP and Liberal parties have reported these matters to the RGP and to the returning officer.

The Leader of the GSLP/Liberals, Fabian Picardo KC, said: "Removing the electoral material any party or candidate has distributed is unfair and illegal. Our opponents do not want the People to read our manifesto because it is the best in this campaign. This is foul play and we are reporting it immediately."