GSD: Picardo “Buying his Votes, with Your Money"

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2023 .

The GSD has this afternoon said that Mr Picardo is “frantically clinging on to power at all costs.”

A statement continued: “He is now writing to all and sundry, spreading untruths about the GSD and irresponsibly promising things which are not even in his manifesto and could not therefore have been costed.

“The letter to the Netball Association promises them, with pretty pictures, new sporting facilities costing hundreds of thousands if not millions of pounds. This project is not set out in the manifesto! He has also written to the Hockey Association offering a cash payment of £30,000. He is also writing to residents of Albert Risso House and telling them that their debenture savings are at risk should the GSD win the election. For Varyl Begg residents he says he will refurbish and even the bus drivers have been promised pay rises. The GSD is also hearing of scaremongering tactics on community care. These are blatant and transparent scare and vote-buying tactics!

“Mr Picardo is also stating that the state of the negotiations with the EU are such that he can commit to lowering the pensionable age to 60. His manifesto qualified this commitment to there being no EU liability involved. This is simply not credible and Mr Picardo is playing with words in order to play with the electorate.”

Damon Bossino said : “These un-costed promises and untruths are hugely irresponsible and demonstrate just how far the GSLP / Libs are willing to go to hold on to power. They are spending your money, to buy your votes. They don’t care if they break Gibraltar in the process.

“The GSD is confident that the electorate will see these latest attempts by Mr Picardo as nothing else but a desperate attempt to hang on to power. He is running scared.

“The GSD will not buy electoral votes in this way. What we promise is a sea change in the style and transparency of Government. This needs to stop on 12th October.”