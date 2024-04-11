Together Gibraltar Highlights “Systemic Governance Problems” In McGrail Inquiry

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2024 .

Below follows a statement from Together Gibraltar in regards to the McGrail Inquiry:

As part of their ongoing coverage of the McGrail Inquiry, TG has today highlighted the “systemic governance problems” revealed by the investigation.

In social media posts today, the party has highlighted that the lack of an independent civil service, without business links to ministers, has been at the heart of most of the controversy.

The party stated: “Regardless of the particular circumstances around McGrail’s retirement, it is now evident that this is a dangerous way to govern our nation. Since 1996, both major parties have tried to govern Gibraltar as a “PLC”. This approach has bolstered our economy in the short-term but has left our institutions and long-term future at tremendous risk.”

From their posts, the party highlighted that institutions such as the Gibraltar Police Authority should have the independence and ability to regulate police activities.

TG also criticised the government’s approach to awarding contracts stating, “experts, not politicians should be making these decisions.” Regulated companies must establish policies and procedures to identify, monitor and manage conflicts of interest. Any self-respecting democracy should be held to at least the same standard.

Without these protections, Gibraltar will continue to be subject to issues like the Chief Minister’s “triple conflict of interest”. The public have been asked to take things on trust for too long and it’s clear this is no longer acceptable.

The party however also stated that the public should “be careful” about rushing to judgement about specific individuals and should be cautious of those voices who are trying to use the inquiry to score political points, with no regard for the damage they are doing to Gibraltar.