Azopardi’s Attacks Against Appointment Of The New Chairman Of The Police Authority Is Entirely Misconceived Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 25 June 2024 .

Below follows a statement from the Government in reply to the GSD’s most recent comments regarding the appointment of Peter Montegriffo KC as Chairman of the GPA:

The continued attacks by Keith Azopardi against the independent appointment by the Specified Appointments Commission of the GSD's founder, Mr Peter Montegriffo KC, as the new Chairman of the Gibraltar Police Authority is entirely misconceived.

Mr Azopardi is incorrect when he says that the proposal for the appointment of Mr Montegriffo was made by the Chief Minister to the new Governor, Sir Benjamin Bathurst, who "has only been here for a few days [and] it is likely that the appointment was heavily influenced by names proposed by and with the approval of the Chief Minister."

In fact, it was outgoing Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel DL, KBE, who proposed that Peter Montegriffo should take the role and who spoke to him about doing so.

The former Governor then sought agreement from the Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP.

Thereafter, Sir David,then as Governor, nominated Mr Montegriffo KC for the post of Chairman of the GPA.

The final appointment has been made by the new Governor after the Specified Appointments Committee process was complete.

The Chief Minister said: "Keith Azopardi is, as ever, clutching at populist straws. The appointment of Mr Montegriffo was, unfortunately, not my idea. It was former Governor, Sir David Steel's idea. I agreed because, at least in my view, Mr Montegriffo's legal pedigree is undeniable, his ability is peerless and his independence unimpeachable. These are the essential criteria for his appointment to this important point at this critical juncture when we are dealing with disclosures of, inter alia, a former Commissioner of Police who has admitted, on oath, to destroying unused material in a criminal investigation, recording senior colleagues and third parties without their knowledge or consent and other scandalous behaviour and allegations which the public will wish to be reassured about. The strength of Mr Montegriffo's covenant as a guarantor of probity at the head of the GPA is, in my view and the view of the Government, the strongest available today in Gibraltar. I know that view is widely shared, in particular in the rank and file of the GSD who would swap Mr Montegriffo for Mr Azopardi as their leader in the blink of an eye. It Therefore seems to me that Mr Azoaprdi's position on the independent appointment of Mr Montegriffo by the SAC, has simply served to properly and fully illustrate, in political technicolour, that Mr Azopardi will oppose anything and everything that occurs on Gibraltar today, however good it may be for Gibraltar, for what he perceives may be his political or private professional gain. I will continue to support the former Governor's choice of Mr Montegriffo and the SAC's appointment. MrAzopardi and the rest of the GSD should think again about his foolish opposition to this excellent appointment of the GSD's founder to this important role."





