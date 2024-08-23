GSD Release Statement On Corral Road Scaffolding Collapse

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2024 .

Below follows a statement from the GSD regarding the incident at Coral Road:

Yesterday’s scaffolding collapse at Corral Road will have caused shock and consternation to many.

The GSD says that this incident raises legitimate questions as to the monitoring and oversight of construction at this site and more widely.

Relief is felt at the fact that we have not had to regret what could have been a terrible accident with serious injuries and loss of life.

According to GBC reports the contractor claims that the incident was caused by ‘material failure’. Whatever the cause, which we expect will be fully investigated, the incident happened at a busy road for pedestrians and vehicular traffic alike.

The site is also very close to The St Bernadette’s Centre.

“Government has the responsibility to ensure that there is nothing in the monitoring and enforcement of legal obligations which is in any way prejudicing health and safety. The GSD is closely monitoring this incident and its potential wider ramifications.” said Damon Bossino