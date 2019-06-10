Shania Ballester Wins Miss Teen Gibraltar 2019

Written by YGTV Team on 10 June 2019 .

Last Friday, Shania Ballester was crowned “Miss Teen Gibraltar 2019" at the Alameda Open-Air Theatre.

The show was choreographed by Kelvin Hewitt and judged by: Etain Gonzalez, Anna Scott, Juan Antonio Espinosa, Jessica Pilai, Miriam Tellez and Rachel Martinez.

A spokesperson said: “Presented by Daniel Robinson the event was agile and entertaining, with up to five different categories in which contestants participated in (Opening Number, Miss Individuality , Miss Creative, Miss Catwalk and Miss elegance Each category scored accordingly in relation to the different prizes that were selected on the night (individual, creative look, Catwalk and Elegance.) With the presence of No1 School of Models, Mediterranean Dance School, Elisha Lang and the amazing Local Band VOLTAGE who stole the show.

“After the judges congregated twice The winner was Shania Ballester who also won the Miss Social Network, Miss Individuality, Miss Creative and Miss Catwalk Award. 1st Princess was Emma Dalmedo who also won Miss Photogenic and 2nd Princess was awarded to Amy Gomez. The Beauty With A Purpose Award was won by Tazmin Frier, Kaya Birkett won The No1 Models Award and Miss Frienship, & The Miss elegance was awarded to Zahra Sobhi.

“Explosion of joy from a very dedicated audience including Miss Gibraltar 2019 Celine Bolaños, who was enthusiastically encouraging the participants.

“Shania Ballester will represent Gibraltar at the Miss Teen Universe 2019 contest. Host country to be confirmed soon.

“Kelvin Hewitt Director of No1 Models would like to persist in thanking everyone who made the show possible, it was yet again another sold out show with great feedback from the public. “

Photography - Gibraltar Digital Photography Club

Makeup - Rafa Anaya & Rachel Michel

Hair - Jyza Sheriff & Daniella Lima