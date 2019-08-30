Refurbishment Works To Alameda Estate

Written by YGTV Team on 30 August 2019 .

In addition to the external refurbishment works currently completed, the Government says it has also continued the renovation of Alameda Estate.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Over the last 7 years or so, Alameda Estate has experienced an unprecedented level of refurbishment works and particularly to all those blocks that were forgotten over the preceding 16 years.

This is an estate, which, prior to 2011, had only seen two of its blocks, Ross House and Governor’s Meadow House, refurbished. The current refurbishment undertaken to all the other blocks by this administration is in fact, more extensive and accordingly Ross and Governor’s Meadow have also been upgraded.

Red Sands House, Kingsway House, Picton House and Victoria House have all now been refurbished and the final block to be refurbished, Alameda House, will be completed by the end of October 2019.

The works have comprised of the removal of the existing render and replaced with a new specialist render system, the replacement of all open terrace flooring and waterproofing membranes. There have also been some minor isolated structural and cosmetic repairs throughout the common areas.

Over the life of this project, there have been additional works carried out to Ross House and Governor’s Meadow House which were missed at the time that they were initially refurbished. This has included the replacement of existing windows with double-glazed window units, the provision of letterboxes and the complete replacement of both potable and brackish plumbing installations, to name but a few, were items that were originally left out when the first two blocks were refurbished prior to 2011 and as these refurbishment works have been more extensive have been undertaken in all the blocks including those where it had previously been missed.

Minister for Housing, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am very pleased with the high standard of our extensive refurbishment works, particularly since we have also upgraded the two blocks that were reburbished by the previous administration but to specifications of a lower standard. Once Alameda House is finished, the refurbishment of the blocks in this estate will be complete and Alameda Estate will be brought in line with the other recently refurbished estates and transformed from worn out and tired buildings to a practically brand new estate for all to enjoy.