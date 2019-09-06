Symposium On Borders At The Garrison Library

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2019 .

A symposium titled ‘Borders and Bordering in the 21st Century’ will be opened at the Gibraltar Garrison Library later this month by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.

The event has been organised by Dr Jennifer Ballantine Perera together with the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister.

A statement continued: “Currently in their seventh edition, the symposiums at the Garrison Library focus on issues that impact on Gibraltar and other like territories within a European and global framework. The topic this year has certainly been driven by the 2019 commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the closure of the border in 1969, but also by wider concerns in relation to borders.

“Brexit, for example, enters into this debate but borders have been under focus for some considerable years now. If on the one hand we have a vision of a federal borderless Europe, on the other we see the impact of Globalisation and new technologies as they impact on virtual and physical borders. In the last decades we have seen a far greater movement of people, many from war torn countries, and indeed, the knock on effect this has had upon available resources, perceptions towards migrants and security.

“As such the themes under discussion are very pertinent to the on-going debates taking place in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom and globally.

“Discussions throughout this symposium will be dedicated towards Brexit and borders, certainly the Gibraltar and Irish borders; the closure of the border in 1969; migrations; the neutral ground between borders; the perceived breakdown of authority and good governance; the protection of and security measures at borders together with their corresponding theoretical underpinnings. We are also very pleased to welcome a delegation from the The Åland Islands Peace Institute.

“Interestingly, much bordering takes place in the Åland Islands, culturally, linguistically and geopolitically given their constitutional relationship with Finland and Sweden.

“A panel of fifteen high-profile international and local speakers will put their views forward during the symposium, which will include academics from Cambridge, King’s College London, St Patrick’s College Dublin City University, The Åland Islands Peace Institute, State Watch, Queen’s University Belfast, University of Lisbon & Inter Press Agency (IPS), University of Albany, State University New York, Newcastle University, Royal Holloway and the University of Gibraltar.”

The event will be formally opened by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 5.00 pm at the Gibraltar Garrison Library.

The symposium will run from Thursday 26th - Saturday 28th September 2019. Sessions for Friday 27th and Saturday 28th will be from 9.30 am to 5.00pm.

This event is open to the public and the entrance is free of charge.

Please contact Chris Tavares on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 200 77418 for further details and a programme.