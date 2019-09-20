Calpe 2019 Conference Ends On Saturday With Address By Deputy Chief Minister

Written by YGTV Team on 20 September 2019 .

This year’s Calpe Conference will conclude with a talk entitled “The origins and development of the Gibraltarian identity” to be given by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia.

Dr Garcia will discuss the origin and development of the Gibraltarian identity. The identity of the people who have lived on the Rock for over 300 years and who continue to assert their right to self-determination. He will look at different influences on the transformation of that identity including key historical moments. Dr Garcia will argue that the identity of the people of Gibraltar has evolved, and continues to evolve, over time.

The address will begin at 5.00pm this Saturday 21st September and will be held at the University. Members of the public are invited to attend.