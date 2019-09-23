Gibraltar Cardiac Association To Hold ‘Walk The Miles’ Charity Event

Written by YGTV Team on 23 September 2019 .

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association is celebrating World Heart Day and will be organising a ‘Walk the Miles’ fund raising event on Saturday 28th September starting from Casemates at 10 30am.

Registration is £5.00 and the first 100 entrants get a free T-shirt.

A spokesperson said: "You have the choice to walk one , two or three miles, thus encouraging people from all ages to take part. There is also the option of cycling it. The Gibraltar Cardiac Association have teamed up with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Planning and are inviting people as part of their ‘ Keep healthy Campaign ‘ to walk it or cycle it."