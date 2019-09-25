Chief Minister Signs ‘Made by Dyslexia Pledge’

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2019 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, accompanied by Minister for Education and Environment Professor John Cortes, signed the ‘Made by Dyslexia Pledge’ this morning at No 6 Convent Place.

This follows the seminar ‘Diversity & Inclusion: The positive impact of dyslexia in the workplace’ held at the John Mackintosh Hall on Tuesday.

Also present at the signing were Founder and CEO of Made By Dyslexia Kate Griggs and members of the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, Stuart Byrne (Chairperson), Karin Orsing (Vice- Chairperson) and Joanna Hill (Treasurer).

Minister for Education Professor John Cortes said: “We will do everything necessary in Education to keep to this pledge. We have already increased the time available for assessment by having full time SENCos and are training teachers to recognise and assist with dyslexia. We are also committed to scan all our schoolchildren for dyslexia so that we can better support them in realising their full potential.”

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: ‘I am delighted to sign the Made by Dyslexia pledge. It is important that as an inclusive society we value dyslexic minds and provide the necessary support for dyslexics to thrive.’