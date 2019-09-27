ESG Release Election Wish List

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2019 .

The ESG has released their wish list for the up coming election calling for Gibraltar to adhere to EU environmental standards beyond Brexit.

Topics highlighted in their wishlist follow below:

CLIMATE CHANGE

ADHERENCE TO EU (OR HIGHER) ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDS BEYOND BREXIT

ENERGY

POLLUTION – (LAND/SEA, PORT & DOCKYARD IMPACTS – AIRPORT & BORDER)

TRAFFIC & TRANSPORT

BUNKERING

CROSS BORDER

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDIES

SEWAGE TREATMENT

WASTE / RECYCLING / LITTER

PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT

CONSERVATION

EMF RADIATION

TOURISM AND BEACHES

ENVIRONMENTAL ACTION & MANAGEMENT PLAN

For a full list of their objectives, click the link below:

http://www.esg-gib.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/LIST-OF-OBJECTIVES-September-2019_.pdf