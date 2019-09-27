ESG Release Election Wish List

Written by YGTV Team on .

The ESG has released their wish list for the up coming election calling for Gibraltar to adhere to EU environmental standards beyond Brexit.

Topics highlighted in their wishlist follow below:

  • CLIMATE CHANGE
  • ADHERENCE TO EU (OR HIGHER) ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDS BEYOND BREXIT
  • ENERGY
  • POLLUTION – (LAND/SEA, PORT & DOCKYARD IMPACTS – AIRPORT & BORDER)
  • TRAFFIC & TRANSPORT
  • BUNKERING
  • CROSS BORDER
  • EPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDIES
  • SEWAGE TREATMENT
  • WASTE / RECYCLING / LITTER
  • PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT
  • CONSERVATION
  • EMF RADIATION
  • TOURISM AND BEACHES
  • ENVIRONMENTAL ACTION & MANAGEMENT PLAN

For a full list of their objectives, click the link below:

http://www.esg-gib.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/LIST-OF-OBJECTIVES-September-2019_.pdf

 

 

 

share with Whatsapp