ESG Release Election Wish List
The ESG has released their wish list for the up coming election calling for Gibraltar to adhere to EU environmental standards beyond Brexit.
Topics highlighted in their wishlist follow below:
- CLIMATE CHANGE
- ADHERENCE TO EU (OR HIGHER) ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDS BEYOND BREXIT
- ENERGY
- POLLUTION – (LAND/SEA, PORT & DOCKYARD IMPACTS – AIRPORT & BORDER)
- TRAFFIC & TRANSPORT
- BUNKERING
- CROSS BORDER
- EPIDEMIOLOGICAL STUDIES
- SEWAGE TREATMENT
- WASTE / RECYCLING / LITTER
- PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT
- CONSERVATION
- EMF RADIATION
- TOURISM AND BEACHES
- ENVIRONMENTAL ACTION & MANAGEMENT PLAN
For a full list of their objectives, click the link below:
http://www.esg-gib.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/LIST-OF-OBJECTIVES-September-2019_.pdf