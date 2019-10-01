Chamber Publishes 2019 Election Wish List

Gibraltar's Chamber of Commerce has released its election wishlist:

The private sector is the main creator of economic wealth in Gibraltar. Brexit is the single most serious threat Gibraltar has faced since the closure of the frontier in 1969. It is now, more than ever before, crucial for Gibraltar to remain competitive in the face of stiff competition, innovative in the way we do business and pro-active in our negotiations with the United Kingdom to ensure continued and unfettered access to the UK market and inclusion in any Brexit deal. It is, after all, local companies and their employees that pay the taxes which enable the government to invest in schools, the health service, public housing and so forth. It is right that the Chamber, whose members employ around half the private sector workforce, should set out what it would like to see from a new government whichever party wins the next general election.

The Chamber has made a number of proposals directly to the government during its current term of office. Many of these proposals were included in the Chamber’s response to the Business Consultation paper which is currently under review. The Chamber would like to see all of its proposals from this paper adopted by an incoming government. Linked to this is for a new administration to adopt fully e-commerce as the principle method of interacting with Gibraltar businesses. This would greatly improve efficiency, saving time and money for business as well as for the government. Other areas which the Chamber would like to see addressed are as follows:

Employment

Adoption and implementation of the outstanding matters in the Chamber’s Agenda for Change in Employment legislation.

Deploy more labour inspectors to go out and fine unregistered employees. Re-establish and promote the whistle-blowers telephone hotline to report illegal workers anonymously.

Align employment legislation for shop workers with those of general workers and eradicate the requirement to pay higher rates if employees work on weekends if this falls within their usual 39-hour week. This would only apply for new employees who are contracted on that basis. Such a measure would align the retail industry working hour provisions with those of other sectors and would make it more viable for shops to open on weekends and public holidays and would, inevitably, create more employment.

Government Finances

Continued commitment to reduce government arrears and recover the monies owed to government.

Introduction of means testing for government subsidies (such as housing) to ensure a fairer allocation of the government’s resources goes to the most needy.

Greater transparency for government contracts and procurement. Set out criteria which have to be met for all government contracts by value or duration.

Tourism-related issues

Improved infrastructure with better layout of vehicular entry into Gibraltar.

There is widespread public discontent with the current taxi service in Gibraltar which is, largely, being operated as a private tour service for tourists. There is an urgent and pressing need to reform the taxi service in Gibraltar to ensure that Gibraltar has an efficient taxi service for the benefit of the community at large.

Develop a tourist offering with an emphasis on educational tourism, particularly for schools both local and from elsewhere.

Develop a tourism strategy to attract Asian and Moroccan tourists and facilitate tourist visa requirements for individuals from those countries.

Political roadshow in Spain – Host an annual or semi-annual Gibraltar Day in Madrid.

Reform of the transport system including the introduction of a hop on/hop off service around the Rock.

The introduction of a courtesy shuttle bus service to/from the cruise terminal to the market place and/or the Mid Town coach park for cruise passengers.

Retail & Wholesale sectors

Holistic long term integrated strategy for the future of the wholesale and retail sectors

The local retail and wholesale sector is under the progressive threats of cross border competition and online shopping. The local retail and wholesale sectors employ around 3,000 people directly and results in Gibraltar being a more attractive shopping destination with all the knock-on effects and benefits to other sectors. However, this number will inevitably decline as businesses in these sectors close due to increased competition from elsewhere. The knock-on effects of these closures on the local economy would be detrimental to Gibraltar. The Chamber is looking for a future government to implement concrete measures to assist these sectors and in particular to enforce collection of duty on all personal imports.

Setting a fund to improve the high street in the same way as has been done in the United Kingdom.

Establishment of an independent rent tribunal for commercial rents.

Parcel handling fee

The post office operates at a loss and costs the tax payer millions of pounds a year. This means that the tax payer is, in effect, subsidising the receipt of parcels in Gibraltar and by extension internet sales. The Chamber would welcome the introduction of a parcel handling fee for parcels coming through the Parcel Post and local couriers in a similar way to what already exists in the United Kingdom.

Rationalise import duty structure

Abolish import duty for retailers and wholesalers with a valid business licence on all products except tobacco, alcohol and fuel. At the same time, impose a flat 10% duty on all items imported for personal use on currently dutiable items.

Permanent closure of the Cruise Terminal Duty Free Shop

This was sanctioned and approved personally by the Chief Minister in May 2016. The shop is detrimental to the government (lost revenues as no import duty is paid on goods sold), on Main Street traders who do pay import duty and discourages tourists from coming ashore to explore. The government promised that the shop would be closed and asked the Chamber to be patient whilst negotiations were ongoing. Three years later, the shop remains open.

Business Costs

Annual increases in the minimum wage, social insurance, rates and utilities to remain at or below inflation

Competition with other jurisdictions is fierce. We need to ensure that the cost of doing business in Gibraltar is sufficiently competitive to retain existing business and attract new enterprises. The Chamber will monitor this as the new government formulates its policy.

Construction sector

There is no creditable apprentice scheme with industry recognised qualifications. This needs to be addressed so that there is a readily available local pool of skilled labour (plumbers, electricians, joiners, masons etc) to draw on. Retraining and re-skilling should also be provided periodically so that local workers can keep their skills and abilities up to date.

More and more work within the construction industry is going to Spanish contractors & their sub-contractors. This often leads to a drop in standards and for the majority of the local capital to leak from the local economy.

No compulsory recognition of unions

The Chamber is not against employees who wish to be members of a trade union or of other organisations. However, the Chamber believes that legislation which forces employers to recognise trade unions would discourage future investment, reduce employment levels and add unnecessary costs to employers.

Brexit fund

Setting up a bailout fund for businesses at risk of post Brexit collapse. Such a fund would help vulnerable businesses which, although they may be viable in the long run, will face particular difficulties and/or cash flow problems in the aftermath of Brexit.

Affordable parking for commercial vehicles

The recently introduced residents parking schemes around Gibraltar have removed the number of spaces available for commercial vehicles. Alternative spaces need to be provided for locally registered commercial vehicles.