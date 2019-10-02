Christmas Festival Of Lights 2019

Written by YGTV Team on 02 October 2019 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority will be organising the Christmas Festival of Lights on Friday 22nd November 2019 as from 6pm at Casemates Square.

Following the switching-on ceremony, the illuminations will thereafter come on, automatically, every day until the 6th January 2020.

A full programme of events will be released in due course.

A sokesperson said: "The traditional switch on of the Christmas lights together with song and dance is a great recipe to welcome the season of good will. A special appearance by no other than Father Christmas himself with his elves."