Gibraltar Hosts Stand At The Monaco Yacht Show

Written by YGTV Team on 02 October 2019 .

Gibraltar will be exhibiting at the Monaco Yacht Show taking place this week, with the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Gibraltar Maritime Administration’s Yacht Registry hosting a ‘Gibraltar’ stand.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Set in the iconic Port Hercules in the principality of Monaco, the Monaco Yacht Show is the ultimate showcase for industry influencers from the most reputable superyacht builders, award winning yacht designers, luxury suppliers, and influential brokerage houses to the most sought-after water toys, prestige cars, helicopter and private jet manufacturers. The Yacht show encompasses a variety of events including an exhibition of 125+ extraordinary one-off superyachts, a worldwide debut for new launches and a Yacht Summit for yachting clients and advisers alike.

CEO and Captain of the Port, Manuel Tirado, said: "this event is the perfect platform to showcase Gibraltar’s growing profile within the superyacht industry."

Minister for the Port and Maritime Affairs, Gilbert Licudi said: "HM Government of Gibraltar is working hand in hand with the private sector to promote super yacht and mega yacht calls to Gibraltar and to further grow our services in this industry. We continue to see the fruits of this hard work with some of the world’s best known luxury yachts continuously visiting the Rock over the last couple of years."