Ministry Of Equality Delivers Presentation To Local Business

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2019 .

The Ministry of Equality was invited to deliver a presentation to local business, Playtech, as part of Playtech's celebration of ‘Diversity and Inclusion Week’.

Two officers from the Department of Equality, Marlene Dalli and Jason Belilo, delivered an overview on gender and disability inclusion and explored inclusive strategies for employers.

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: "I am very pleased to see that local businesses are keen to promote and embed diversity and inclusion in their workplaces and have reached out to us. Research has proven that more diverse teams fare better than their less diverse counterparts and that it, therefore, makes sound business sense for employers to be as inclusive as possible. Being inclusive particularly in the recruitment stage allows employers to access a wider talent pool and, similarly, improved access to services broadens an organization’s client base too. I would like to thank Playtech for proactively embracing these principles."