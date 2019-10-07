Duke Of Edinburgh Participants To Attend Silver Award Training Camp

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2019 .

The weekend, 11th to 13th October, a group of 45 participants from the Open Award Centre, all undertaking the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, will be travelling to the sierra in the area of Cortes de la Frontera; to undertake their first training camp for the Adventurous Journey section of their Silver Award programmes.

Over the weekend the participants will learn about, and practice, map reading, navigation, hiking, cooking, pitching tents, first aid, survival skills, country code and teamwork. All this in preparation for their qualifying venture which takes place next the year. The Silver participants will be camping over the weekend and return on Sunday.

A spokesperson said: "Experienced adult leaders from the Open Award Centre will be supervising the participants throughout the weekend to ensure their safety. The Award would like to thank the Bland Group for their continued support with the transportation requirements without which many of the ventures would not be possible. Also, a huge thanks to the Award’s adult volunteers for giving up their free time this weekend to help train the participants this weekend and in the lead up sessions."

For further information on the venture please contact the Chairman of the Open Award Centre, Paul Lyon on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To learn more about the Award as a whole or, if you would like to get involved as a volunteer, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit our website at www.thedukes.gi