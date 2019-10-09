Bitso Receive DLT Licence In Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has awarded a full Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) licence to Mexican cryptocurrency ex- change Bitso. Following a rigorous application process, Bitso can now store and transmit value belonging to others using blockchain technology.

Gibraltar’s Minister for Commerce, Albert Isola, said: “Receiving a full DLT li- cence is a testament to Bitso’s strict adherence to the nine core principles underpinning Gi- braltar’s DLT regulatory framework. Designed to protect consumers and businesses using digital assets stored or transmitted on distributed ledgers, these regulatory principles in- clude risk management processes, effective corporate governance, and security controls to combat financial and cyber crime.

“Bitso will be an excellent flag bearer for Gibraltar’s DLT framework as they join the growing number of licenced DLT providers operating in our jurisdiction. Gibraltar’s rise as a global DLT leader has been spectacular, and we continue to attract interest from a diverse range of blockchain projects. I look forward to seeing the wave of activity continue in the months ahead,”

Daniel Vogel, co-founder and CEO of Bitso said, “Receiving a DLT licence from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission represents a significant seal of approval for our exchange, and highlights our commitment to providing the most robust trading experience possible for our users. We are excited to begin this exciting new chapter with the core values of security, transparency, and trust firmly rooted in our service offering.”