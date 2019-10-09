46th International Art Competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is reminding artists about the 46th Gibraltar International Art Competition.

The competition is open to anyone aged 16 and over as at 5th November 2019. A maximum of two paintings and two sculptures may be submitted by each artist with a £10 per entry fee applicable. Works must be original and not previously entered competitively.

Prizes are:

1st Prize The Gustavo Bacarisas Prize £5,000

2nd Prize The Jacobo Azagury £2,000

3rd Prize The Leni Mifsud Prize £1,500

Gibraltar Theme The Rudesindo Mannia Prize £1,000

Young Artist The Ministry Culture Prize £1,000

(16-24 yrs)

All the above listed winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and conditions are available from:

The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, City Hall

John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Entries must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from Monday 21st October 2019 from 3pm to 7pm. The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 25th October 2019. Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from the 6th to the 16th November 2019.



For any further information please contact GCS Events Department, 308 Main Street on telephone 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .