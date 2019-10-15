GAMPA Announces Recipients Of Parasol Foundation Scholarships

15 October 2019

The Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts has announced the recipients of the Parasol Foundation Scholarships.

A statement from the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts follows below:

The Parasol Foundation in collaboration with The Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture designed this programme to help the next generation of musicians and actors develop and have more teaching contact and prep time. This programme is on its fourth year and has proved to be a huge success and a key part of the development of the academy.

The Scholarship panel, consisted of local musicians Charlie and Helen Chiappe and former head of Gibraltar Cultural Services Yvette Zarb.

The three recipients of the “Excellence and Promise” Scholarships are Darius Oliva (Piano), who has been awarded the scholarship for four consecutive years, Emma Pereira (Vocal) and Mei Liu (Acting). They are entitled to one to one tuition in their chosen instrument for a year.

The recipients of the “Promise and Potential” Scholarship are Gino Ochello (Vocal) and Siddharth Lakhiani and Aditya Dhanwani (Piano) entitled to one to one tuition in their chosen instrument.

There was a £500 bursary awarded to Eva Devincenzi to further support and develop her skills on the trumpet as she narrowly missed the promise and potential scholarship.

There were a further 3 Scholarships offered to students with Financial Hardships as well as continuing with the Ensemble Scholarship Classes for Percussion, Strings, Dance, Solfege and Woodwind.