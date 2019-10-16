Hannah Collado Crowned Miss Glamour 2019

Written by YGTV Team on 16 October 2019 .

Hannah Collado was crowned Miss Glamour 2019 at the Ince’s Hall Theatre on Friday 11th October.

She was crowned by Miss Glamour 2018 Arianne Tierney. Hannah also won the awards of Miss Friendship, Miss Best Effort and Miss People’s Choice.

The five judges were: Miss Glamour 2004 Samantha Enriles, Miss Glamour 2009 Alexandra Enriles, Miss Glamour 2016 Keisha Ballester, Mrs Gibraltar 2018 Kathleen Victory and Mrs Europe 2017 Davinia Baglietto.

Entertainment for the night was Yalta Dance Studio and a catwalk of the Autumn/Winter 2019/2020 & Christmas 2019 Collections from Little Divas.