JBS And Unite Reach Agreement On Pay And Conditions Review

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2019 .

Gibraltar Joinery Building Services and Unite the Union say they have reached an agreement on the review of Pay & Conditions.

A statement from Unite follows below:

Employees have seen their salaries adjusted to bring them in line with the Housing Works Agency. It has also seen an enhancement of the attendance bonus and sick leave entitlements.

Maternity & Paternity provision have been brought in line with other Government Companies and finally all employees will be allowed access to the Superannuation Pension Scheme.

Unite would like to thank GJBS Management team and the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo QC MP for the positive resolution to our members claim.

The agreement was signed on the 18th October. In the photo are GJBS Managing Director Michael Estella, Senior Managers George Federico, Stephen Valarino and for Unite Christian Duo and Shop Steward Daniel Moonilal.