Convent Christmas Fair 2019

Written by YGTV Team on 29 October 2019 .

On Thursday 28th November, the Convent will be hosting its Christmas Fair.

This year, it has been decided to support the Prostate Cancer Support Group, Breast Cancer Support Group, Bosom Buddies, Bloodwise, and Cancer Research Gibraltar.

Entrance is £2 for adults and children 12 years and under will get in free.

A statement follows below:

The doors open at 12.00 noon, and once inside you will find 40 seasonal stalls, many run by local Charities as a part of their own fund-raising effort, offering an array of crafts, gifts, Christmas cards and decorations. In the Cloister you will find a cafe offering cakes, scones, coffee and tea. Between 2pm and 6pm, we will be serenaded by Jazz Friends once again this year. The choir of Bishop Fitzgerald School will be singing Christmas carols at 4.30 pm in King's Chapel. Mulled wine and mince pies will be provided by the Red Cross Committee for you to enjoy whilst you listen to the singing. Santa will also be in his Grotto from 2pm offering gifts for the children.

The Fair will host two great raffles. The first, a PCX 125cc motorcycle (colour White) kindly donated once again by Bassadone Motors. Tickets will cost £2 each, and sold at the Piazza on Thursday the 14th November and Morrison’s on the 16th November, from 9am until 2pm. The second, on the day, will offer many prizes donated by local businesses. Both raffles will be drawn at 6.30 pm on the day.

There is something for everyone, so come along and join us and get into the Christmas Spirit whilst supporting local Charities.