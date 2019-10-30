Chief Minister Live On Canal Sur TV Thursday Night

Written by YGTV Team on 30 October 2019 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, is appearing live in the new prime-time Canal Sur television programme “5.C El Debate” tomorrow evening.

Mr Picardo will be interviewed by the programme’s host Mariló Montero on general topics affecting Gibraltar and the Campo area.

Although the Chief Minister is the main guest, the Mayor of La Linea is also being interviewed. Questions will be put to Mr Picardo by some members of an invited studio audience and a panel of journalists are discussing current affairs in Spain leading to the General Elections.

The programme goes on the air at 9:50pm.