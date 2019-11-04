Mermaids UK To Hold Gender Awareness Training In Gibraltar
This week representatives of the Mermaids UK charity will be coming to Gibraltar to conduct awareness training for frontline professionals such as teachers, nurses, police and youth / social workers.
Mermaids is a charity which works to raise awareness about gender nonconformity in children and young people.
The workshops will cover
- Understanding gender and sexuality
- Terminology
- Vulnerable young people
- Toilets and changing rooms
- Policies and guidelines
- How we can improve LGBT equality?
- Visibility and support
- Bullying
- Spectrums and fluidity
- Treatment pathways
- Equality, law and hate crime incidents
- Culture
A spokesperson said: "Transgender and non-binary people make up 1 - 3% of the world’s population, therefore these sessions are extremely valuable. This training has been kindly funded by the Gibraltar health authority so as to assist and bring awareness to our community and to help set up a local branch of this charity."