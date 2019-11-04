Mermaids UK To Hold Gender Awareness Training In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2019 .

This week representatives of the Mermaids UK charity will be coming to Gibraltar to conduct awareness training for frontline professionals such as teachers, nurses, police and youth / social workers.

Mermaids is a charity which works to raise awareness about gender nonconformity in children and young people.

The workshops will cover

Understanding gender and sexuality

Terminology

Vulnerable young people

Toilets and changing rooms

Policies and guidelines

How we can improve LGBT equality?

Visibility and support

Bullying

Spectrums and fluidity

Treatment pathways

Equality, law and hate crime incidents

Culture

A spokesperson said: "Transgender and non-binary people make up 1 - 3% of the world’s population, therefore these sessions are extremely valuable. This training has been kindly funded by the Gibraltar health authority so as to assist and bring awareness to our community and to help set up a local branch of this charity."