Chief Minister To Hold Community Meetings Across Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2019 .

The Government has said the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, will extend his weekly community meetings beyond No 6 Convent Place to include locations across Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This exciting new format for Chief Minister's community meetings ensures that meetings are accessible to all constituents at convenient locations and on an equal footing. As with the existing schedule of community meetings, constituents will be able to request a time slot for a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister by sending an email in advance.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "After 8 years of having the privilege of serving Gibraltar as Chief Minister, it is especially important to me to keep finding new ways to continue and extend my availability to my constituents. I will be delighted to make myself available for clinics at convenient, accessible points across Gibraltar and I look forward to meeting with anyone who may want to see me to discuss any issue or concern. Having recently been out on hustings in different estates, it seems to me that the best way to ensure that we continue to address matters of concern to individual citizens is to make it even easier for them to meet with me and members of my team. I know this is something that will be helpful in particular for those with mobility issues – and it will be something I will enjoy and take a lot from myself from the personal and direct contact with the people I work for. I will also continue to hold meetings in my office at No 6 Convent Place, of course, and some people may prefer to see me there and they can continue to book appointments in the usual way to see me at No6."

Meetings will be held every Wednesday from 10:00 am to 12:30pm. Constituents are invited to choose the most convenient venue for them, as follows:

Wednesday 13 November 2019

Venue: Plater Youth Club

Wednesday 20 November 2019

Venue: Laguna Social Club

Thursday 28 November 2019

Venue: Glacis (Ex St Theresa’s Hall)

Wednesday 4 December 2019

Venue – Varyl Begg Social Club

Wednesday 11 December 2019

Venue – Mid Harbours, Family and Community Centre

Wednesday 18 December 2019

Venue – St Joseph’s Social Club

Wednesday 15 January 2020

Venue - IPA Club

Wednesday 22 January 2020

Venue – Catalan Bay Social Club

Wednesday 29 January 2020

Venue –City Fire Brigade Social Club