46th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition 2019

Written by YGTV Team on 06 November 2019 .

The Gibraltar International Art Exhibition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services is being held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery. Artists from Gibraltar, Spain & Italy submitted a total of 103 works.

The Minister for Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change, Heritage and Culture, John Cortes, officially opened the Exhibition and presented the awards on Tuesday 5th November 2019.

Mr Stephen Cox, Royal Academician, carried out the adjudication.

The Prize winners are:

The Gustavo Bacarisas Prize - Jose Manuel Diaz Pino ‘Corazón Latiente’ 1st Prize

The Jacobo Azagury Prize - Pepe Baena Nieto ‘Esperando A Pepa’ 2nd Prize

The Leni Mifsud Prize - Ambrose Avellano ‘Offline (The Expulsion from 3rd Prize Paradise’

The Rudesindo Mannia Prize - Bathsheba Peralta ‘Parsons’s Lodge’ Best Gibraltar Theme

The Ministry of Culture Prize - Sheridan Povedano ‘A Lonley Life’ Best Young Artist

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

Nicolas Sanchez Zapata ‘Alone Here’

Leslie Gaduzo ‘London Waterloo’ & ‘White Room’

Shane Dalmedo ‘A Is For Jump’ & ‘In The Night No One Can See’

Victor Quintanilla Raigón ‘Toro’

Christophe De Landtsheer ‘The Lying Machine and the Imitation Game’ & ‘The Invention of a Pessimism/Optimism Theory’

Ana Torralbaloyo ‘Art Deco’ & ‘Retro House’

Stephanie Yeo ‘Perception II’

Commenting at the Official Opening of the International Art Exhibition, John Cortes said: “This competition provides an opportunity for artists from Gibraltar and abroad to compete and exhibit side by side. This both enriches us culturally and promotes our art outside our borders.

"I thank all the artists who have participated, and who contribute so much to developing Culture in Gibraltar. My thanks too to Gibraltar Cultural Services for their work in making this exhibition possible. I am very pleased to welcome Stephen Cox RA, our Adjudicator, and to thank him for carrying out the difficult task of selecting the winning pieces.

"I am certain that you will all enjoy the exhibition and all those other events that form part of our Autumn Cultural Programme. It ties in very well with my plan to promote Culture in and from Gibraltar, about which I will have much more to say soon.”

The Exhibition is now open to the public until Saturday 16th November 2019 between 10.30am and 6.30pm on weekdays and 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturday’s. Entrance is free.