Fire Service Personnel Attend Hazardous Materials Course

Written by YGTV Team on 06 November 2019 .

A number of Officers from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service have recently completed a Hazardous Materials course at the Fire Service College in Moreton-In-Marsh, Gloucestershire, UK.

Station Officers Jason Mesilio and George Burns and Sub Officer Nicholas Poggio successfully completed the Hazardous Materials First Responder course.

A statement follows below:

The aim of this course is to provide Incident Commanders (decision makers) with the necessary knowledge, understanding and experience to attend incidents involving hazardous materials and bring them to a successful conclusion or manage them in a safe and effective manner, until the arrival of a Specialist Officer who possesses a higher level of knowledge and experience in this field, as may be a Hazardous Materials Advisor. The course included both theoretical input and practical sessions out on the incident ground.

Fire and rescue services are responsible for developing policies and procedures, and to provide information, instruction, training and supervision to their personnel about foreseeable hazards and the control measures used to mitigate the risks arising from those hazards.

Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, the Hon Gilbert Licudi, said: “Developing and investing in our workforce is a critical factor as we ensure our emergency service delivery and the safety of the community we serve”.