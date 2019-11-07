Chestertons And DHL Express To Hold Winter Coat Appeal

Written by YGTV Team on 07 November 2019 .

Chestertons will be partnering with DHL Express and Calling London for a charity appeal collecting coats and jackets for the homeless and those in need.

A statement from Chestertons follows bellow:

Chestertons is once again asking for your help with this year’s charity appeal in partnership with DHL Express and Calling London – collecting coats and jackets for the homeless and those in need.

Do you have any unwanted winter coats or jackets? Do you want to donate them to a good cause rather than throw them away? If the answer to either of these is yes, please read on.

We are really excited to be working with renowned courier DHL Express and Calling London who work with charities of all sizes that serve London’s women and young children in shelters, young adults, the homeless, the elderly and refugees.

We are collecting jackets and coats from you and DHL Express will send them to Calling London for us at minimal cost. Calling London then distribute the coats to their partner charities who give them out in time for the cold weather.

Please bring along your unwanted coats or jackets (in good condition please) to either of the Chestertons’ offices in Ocean Village – between 9am and 6pm Monday to Friday. The appeal starts on Monday 11th November and will run until Thursday 28th November.

Mike Nicholls, CEO of Chestertons said: “After last years success sending nearly 500 unwanted football shirts to deprived areas of the world, we have once again teamed up with our friends at DHL Express in Gibraltar who will help us collect and send as many coats as possible to vulnerable people, many of whom are living rough, in London. This is a group wide charity appeal with some 30 branches of Chestertons in London also running the same appeal. We urge anyone with a spare unwanted coat to put it to much better use by bringing it to us at Chestertons before the end of November. DHL Express will do the rest!”