Gibraltar Represented At Responsible Gambling Summit

Written by YGTV Team on 07 November 2019 .

The Gibraltar Government says it is being represented today at a summit on responsible gambling at Twickenham rugby stadium by Andrew Lyman (Executive Director- Gambling Division).

A statement from the Government follows below:

This conference is part of Responsible Gambling Week in the UK and brings together regulators, operators, trade bodies and gambling charities to discuss the most effective ways to reduce gambling related harm.

In Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association is working closely with the University and the Government to develop a Gibraltar focused approach to this issue; to include research and training. This will also link in with the UK safer gambling strategy.

The responsible Minister, Albert Isola, said: “Encouraging and supporting responsible gambling is an important part of our regulatory regime and building a partnership between our operators and the Gibraltar University to further understand and promote safer gambling is one of my key objectives.”