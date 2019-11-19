Interfaith Week At Mayor’s Parlour

Written by YGTV Team on 19 November 2019 .

The Mayor celebrated Interfaith Week by inviting members of the different religious denominations in Gibraltar to attend a meeting held at the Mayor’s Parlour.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Interfaith week commenced on Sunday 10th November and ended on Sunday 17th November. This was the first meeting held by our current Mayor during Interfaith Week.

During the meeting, a number of issues were discussed. His Worship would like to see this continue throughout the year. It was agreed by all denominations involved that in Gibraltar we all have respect for one another and our religions, and this should continue. It was also agreed that we should ensure the younger generations also learn to respect one another.

Any religious denominations who were unable to attend this year’s meeting and would like to be included for next year should contact the Office of the Mayor for further information.