Customs Seize Almost 4000 Cigarette Cartons

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2019 .

Whilst carrying out routine patrols on the morning of Monday 18th November, officers of HM Customs FAS Team noticed an industrial unit in the area of Halifax Road with a large quantity of cigarettes.

A search of the premises revealed there to be tobacco in excess of the authorized amount.

Customs Officers seized approximately 3,774 cartons of cigarettes and arrested two individuals for tobacco related offences. They were conveyed to New Mole House Police Station where they were bailed to appear at a later date whilst investigations into the matter continue.