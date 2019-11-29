GFSB Thanks Government For Business Improvement District Support

Written by YGTV Team on 29 November 2019 .

Last year the GFSB published the Main Street Review. The top recommendation in the review was to create a Business Improvement District (BID).

Since then the GFSB has been working with a variety of local businesses and Mo Aswat from the Mosaic Partnership to form a BID in the town area.

The GFSB has today said that it is extremely happy with the support provided by the Chief Minister, the Minister of Business and the Gibraltar Government. The GFSB takes this opportunity to thank them publicly adding that this endeavour “will benefit Gibraltar PLC and, with their assistance, the BID will be a great success.”

“We welcomed the Government’s backing before the elections and are extremely happy that they have decided to back the BID by promising pound for pound financial support. This means that every pound a local business pays into the BID will be matched by Government. We can achieve a great deal more together. We are pleased to work in partnership with the Government in this exciting venture,” said GFSB Chairperson Julian Byrne.

“Place Management and BIDs work best when there are committed partners in both the public and private sectors. We are extremely pleased that this is the case with our work in Main Street/Irish Town and side streets, and we look forward to working together to create a strong business plan to realise the ambitions that all have,” said Mosaic Partnership Founder & Director Mo Aswat.

“The Government has been working closely with the GFSB on the concept of the Business Improvement District (BID) for some time. We are committed to creating the conditions in which to generate economic wealth which in turn brings prosperity and employment to our people. We have told the GFSB that we will back the scheme on a pound for pound basis and will continue this work to bring the project to fruition,” said Minister for Business Vijay Daryanani.

More details on the BID can be found at https://mainstreetbid.com/