Gib Talks Tickets Available In January 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2019 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, working alongside Julian Felice, will be holding Gib Talks on Saturday 1st February 2020 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

A statement from GCS follows below:

Based on the successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks (www.ted.com), Gib Talks will see a range of local speakers deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal and the light-hearted as opposed to heavy-going academics and agendas. The speakers will represent a cross-section of the community and will help to make up a rich and varied programme.

In addition to the invited guest speakers, four ten-minute slots will also be made available to members of the general public who would like the opportunity to speak to an audience about an issue close to their hearts.

Tickets for the event will be on sale as from Wednesday 8th January 2020 at the John Mackintosh Hall, priced at £5 or online at www.buytickets.gi. Ticket-holders will be able to drop in and out of the event as they please during the course of the day, with refreshments and live music provided in the premises.

A full list of speakers will be released after the New Years Celebration. For further information please contacts GCS – Events Department on 20067236 or via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.