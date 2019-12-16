Gibraltar Naval Trust Commence New Accommodation Construction

Written by YGTV Team on 16 December 2019 .

The Gibraltar Naval Trust (GNT) says it has commenced the construction of new accommodation.

A statement follows below:

In Summer 2020, the Trust will open purpose-built accommodation each fitted with full air conditioning, full disabled access and adjacent to the service family’s accommodation development at Four Corners.

This will be available to all serving personnel (military and UK based civilians), their family and friends, veterans and visiting military sporting teams.

Bookings for Summer 2020 will begin to be taken from February 2020. Details of prices, availability and how to book will be available at www.gibraltarnavaltrust.com

Commodore Tim Henry OBE Royal Navy GNT Managing Trustee said: “The Trust has a proud heritage of supporting service personnel, veterans and their families serving in or visiting Gibraltar. This ambitious and exciting project will continue this support through the construction of new accommodation and the donation of income it generates. All entitled personnel are urged to make use of the high quality, value accommodation on offer.”