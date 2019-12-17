Farewell To Major Pitto As HQ Coy Company Commander

Members of Headquarter Company, Thomson’s Battery held a breakfast on Friday 6 December to say farewell to Major John Pitto, who is moving on as their Company Commander.

Major Pitto assumed command in March 2017 and has led the Company through numerous operational commitments in support of Gibraltar during this period.

Major Pitto said: “It has been a privilege and honour to be HQ Coy Company Commander. I have enjoyed my time immensely and I take away some very good memories”.

Major Pitto moves on to become the Company Commander of I Company, the Regular Rifle Company until September 2020, when he will take up a Staff appointment within HQBF Gibraltar.

Pic: (L-R) Warrant Officer 2 Steven Wood and Major John Pitto