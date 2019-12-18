Acoustic Session With RU At My Wines

Written by YGTV Team on 18 December 2019 .

London based Singer and Songwriter RU will be holding an intimate concert at My Wines tomorrow evening. The concert is free entry and starts at 8pm.

A statement from MAG follows below:

MAG was approached to organise an event for her for Thursday night and with the help of My Wines, we managed to secure a suitable venue for the show.

Acoustic Sessions with RU will be an intimate concert taking place in the new terrace at My Wines. RU will be releasing a new EP called "About Time" early next year so we would be expecting to hear a few of those songs on the night. Currently she is enjoying plenty of listeners in Spotify with 50000 hits in the past few weeks with her single "Holding On".

A hard working musician who have performed over 500 shows in the last 5 years including festivals in Canada, London and Portugal. MAG is thrilled to be able to contribute to her long list of gigs and provide an event which we believe would be a great opportunity for local musicians to experience the work of someone who been in the London Music Scene for the past years.

Supporting RU we will have Julia Barea who currently released her first single "Out of my Head" in Spotify which has been very well received. Julia is currently working on her EP which is expected to come out next year.

Entry is free so come to the new terrace at My Wines and enjoy the concert with a nice wine and a few tapas. Concert will start at 8pm.