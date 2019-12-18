Strong Winds Expected Tomorrow And Friday - Weather Advisory Issued

Written by YGTV Team on 18 December 2019 .

The Government, in collaboration with MeteoGib, has issued a Weather Advisory warning of strong or gale force winds. The advisory covers the period from tomorrow (Thursday) evening at 6pm until Friday evening at 6.

Southwesterly winds will gradually increase through Thursday, but more particularly from evening onwards to become very strong or gale force overnight and during Friday.

Mean wind speeds will increase to 30 – 35 knots, with gusts expected to reach between 40 – 50 knots, strongest towards Southern parts of the Rock and over coastal waters to the South. Winds will veer more West to Southwesterly on Friday morning and should begin to ease through the afternoon.

Travelling conditions will become difficult at times with outbreaks of heavy rain also expected.

The Government says that weather conditions will be closely monitored and will be upgraded to a Severe/ FLASH warning if required.