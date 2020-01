Madrid Talks Postponed

Written by YGTV Team on 10 January 2020 .

The Government has announced that given the timing for the appointment of ministers and the formation of a government in Spain, there will be a postponement of the technical discussions between Spanish, UK and Gibraltar officials which were scheduled for next week in Madrid.

The technical discussions were to prepare for the implementation of the Gibraltar Protocol to the UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement and the four associated MOUs.